ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 29, 2019

ConAgra Brands, Inc. ( CAG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.213 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that CAG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.54, the dividend yield is 2.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAG was $28.54, representing a -25.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.43 and a 41.15% increase over the 52 week low of $20.22.

CAG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) and The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ). CAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports CAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.05%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAG as a top-10 holding:

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF ( ESGS )

Columbia Sustainable Global Equity Income ETF ( ESGW ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESGS with an increase of 3.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CAG at 1.74%.