Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. ( CMTL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CMTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that CMTL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.1, the dividend yield is 1.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMTL was $28.1, representing a -23.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.94 and a 34.16% increase over the 52 week low of $20.95.

CMTL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ) and Ericsson ( ERIC ). CMTL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.08. Zacks Investment Research reports CMTL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 62.67%, compared to an industry average of 2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMTL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.