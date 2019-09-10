Comtech Gets Additional U.S. Army Funding for SNAP Terminals

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.CMTL recently announced that its Command & Control Technologies group (which is part of the company's Government Solutions segment) got additional funding of $9.2 million on a previously announced three-year $124.2 million contract. This financial happening took place during Comtech's fourth-quarter fiscal 2019.



Per the contract, which has been funded $74.9 million to date, the company is providing sustainment services for the AN/TSC-198A SNAP (Secret Internet Protocol Router and Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Access Point), and baseband equipment. Markedly, SNAP terminals offer rapid mobile satellite communications capabilities to personnel in the field.



Comtech's Command & Control Technologies group is known to be a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) solutions. This additional funding underscores that U.S. Army continues to trust the company as a preferred service provider for its deployed soldiers.



Comtech sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. Moreover, the acquisitions of Solacom and the GD NG-911 business significantly enhanced its ability to deliver innovative market-leading products and services to public safety agencies.



Backed by positive business momentum including strong backlog, Comtech's shares have added 23.1% compared with the industry 's growth of 10.9% in the past six months.







The company has long-term earnings growth expectation of 5%. It bea t earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 216.7%.



