CompX International Inc. (CIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

CompX International Inc. ( CIX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.61, the dividend yield is 1.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIX was $15.61, representing a -8.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.05 and a 24.78% increase over the 52 week low of $12.51.

CIX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). CIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.