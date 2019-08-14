Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. ( CPSI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CPSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CPSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.32, the dividend yield is 1.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPSI was $22.32, representing a -34.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $34 and a 7.72% increase over the 52 week low of $20.72.

CPSI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) and Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ). CPSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports CPSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -47.63%, compared to an industry average of 8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.