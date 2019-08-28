Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Compass Minerals International, Inc. ( CMP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.72 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that CMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.88, the dividend yield is 5.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMP was $48.88, representing a -30.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.40 and a 27.99% increase over the 52 week low of $38.19.

CMP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company ( VMC ) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. ( MLM ). CMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.73. Zacks Investment Research reports CMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 35.1%, compared to an industry average of -12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMP as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF ( XME )

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ( WDIV )

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WDIV with an decrease of -5.43% over the last 100 days. XME has the highest percent weighting of CMP at 4.21%.