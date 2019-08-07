Compass Minerals International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CMP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.22, changing hands as low as $49.51 per share. Compass Minerals International Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CMP's low point in its 52 week range is $38.19 per share, with $70.40 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $52.18.
