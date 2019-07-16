Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 17, 2019

Compass Diversified Holdings ( CODI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 17, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CODI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that CODI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.73, the dividend yield is 7.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CODI was $19.73, representing a -1.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.09 and a 70.09% increase over the 52 week low of $11.60.

CODI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( MHK ) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM ). CODI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3. Zacks Investment Research reports CODI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 15.74%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

