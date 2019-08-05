Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Monday, shares of Compass Diversified Holdings's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $22.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.32% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CODI.PRA was trading at a 7.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.55% in the "Consumer Goods" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for CODI.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Compass Diversified Holdings's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares:
In Monday trading, Compass Diversified Holdings's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRA) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CODI) are off about 2.6%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »