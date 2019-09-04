Company News For Sep 4, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Conn's, Inc.'s CONN shares rose 18.3% after the company reported second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings per share of $0.62, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51
- The Medicines Company's MDCO shares gained 10.4% after the company reported positive results from its ORION-11 trial at ESC Congress 2019.
- Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS surged 14.5% after the company received a 10-year HHS contract to provide ACAM2000 smallpox vaccines to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile
- Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL fell 1.4% afterthe reorts surfaced that the company could suffer losses of up to $0.05 a share in the current quarter due to the impact of Hurricane Dorian
