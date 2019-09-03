Quantcast

Company News For Sep 3, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research,

  • Dell Technologies Inc.'s DELL shares rose 10.2% after the company reported second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings per share of $2.15, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46
  • American Outdoor Brands Corporation's AOBC shares dipped 21.7% after the company reported first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings per share of $0.03, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08
  • Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA tanked 29.6% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $2.76, missing than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79
  • Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. MRVL fell 1% after the company reported second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings per share of $0.16, lower than $0.28 a share in the year ago quarter

