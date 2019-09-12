Company News For Sep 12, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- RH RH shares surged 5.1% after reporting second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $3.20, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.70.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. PLAY tumbled 4.6% after the company trimmed its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance to $1.338-$1.359 billion from $1.365-$1.390 billion projected earlier.
- Zscaler Inc.'s ZS shares plunged 19.4% after the company guided its first quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.00-$0.01, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02.
- Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN declined 2.2% after the company announced a $750 million debt offering.
