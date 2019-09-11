Company News For Sep 11, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- HD Supply Holdings Inc.'s HDS shares tumbled 4.2% after reporting second-quarter 2019 revenues of $1.62 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 billion.
- The Wendy's Co. WEN plunged 10.2% after announcing its $20 million ambitious plan to serve breakfast across the United States in 2020.
- McDonald's Corp.'s MCD shares tumbled 3.5% after announcing its plan to acquire a tech startup Apprente to automate voice-based ordering in multiple languages.
- Shares of Veoneer Inc. VNE jumped 6.2% after the company was selected by a global automaker to supply the next-generation Mono Vision System for vehicles in Europe.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report The Wendy's Company (WEN): Free Stock Analysis Report McDonald's Corporation (MCD): Free Stock Analysis Report HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS): Free Stock Analysis Report Veoneer, Inc. (VNE): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.