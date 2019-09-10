Company News For Sep 10, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- AT&T Inc.'s T shares gained 1.5% after activist investor Paul Singer's Elliott Management revealed that it acquired a stake worth $3.2 billion in the telecom giant's stock.
- Alcoa Corp. AA surged 6.2% after announcing its restructuring plan to get rid of its business unit structure and consolidate sales, procurement and other activities at enterprise level.
- Amgen Inc.'s AMGN shares tumbled 2.6% after declaring disappointing data of Phase 1 study result of its cancer drug AMG 510.
- Shares of The Boeing Co. BA declined 1.2% after suspending load testing of its new 777X aircraft following a cargo door's failure to clear a ground stress test.
