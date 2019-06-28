Quantcast

Company News for Jun 28, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.'s WBA shares increased 4.1% after its third-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings of $1.47 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%
  • KB Home's KBH shares climbed 7.9% after its second-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings of $0.51 per share exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share
  • Lyft, Inc.'s LYFT shares gained 1.7% after Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL) subsidiary Waymo, an autonomous vehicle firm, officially launched a program to introduce some self-driving minivans to Lyft's customers
  • Conagra Brands, Inc.'s CAG shares dropped 12.1% after its fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings of $0.36 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share

