Company News for Jun 27, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Apple Inc.'s AAPL shares rose 2.2% after autonomous-driving startup Drive.ai was bought by the iPhone-maker
- General Mills, Inc.'s GIS shares fell 4.5% after the branded consumer foods manufacturer reported revenues of $4.16 billion for its fiscal Q4, which fell short of expectations
- FedEx Corporation FDX gained 2.5% after the company's fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 of $5.01 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.81
- Big Lots, Inc.'s BIG shares rose 2.6% after the retailer announced that former Abercrombie & Fitch executive Jonathan Ramsden will join as chief financial officer in August
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report General Mills, Inc. (GIS): Free Stock Analysis Report Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): Free Stock Analysis Report FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.