Company News for Jun 27, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research

  • Apple Inc.'s AAPL shares rose 2.2% after autonomous-driving startup Drive.ai was bought by the iPhone-maker
  • General Mills, Inc.'s GIS shares fell 4.5% after the branded consumer foods manufacturer reported revenues of $4.16 billion for its fiscal Q4, which fell short of expectations
  • FedEx Corporation FDX gained 2.5% after the company's fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 of $5.01 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.81
  • Big Lots, Inc.'s  BIG shares rose 2.6% after the retailer announced that former Abercrombie & Fitch executive Jonathan Ramsden will join as chief financial officer in August

