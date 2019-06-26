Quantcast

Company News For Jun 26, 2019

  • AbbVie Inc.'s ABBV shares plummeted 16.3% after the company announced that it had entered into an agreement to buy Allergan plc AGN in a $63 billion deal
  • Lennar Corporation's LEN shares lost 6.2% after the company reported second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share of $1.30, lower than the year-ago quarter of $1.58 a share
  • Shares of Xencor, Inc. XNCR gained 13.9% after the company announced that it would replace HFF, Inc. HF in the S&P SmallCap 600
  • Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. USNA gained 7.6% after the company announced that it would replace Fidelity Southern LION in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Jul 1, 2019

