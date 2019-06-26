Company News For Jun 26, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- AbbVie Inc.'s ABBV shares plummeted 16.3% after the company announced that it had entered into an agreement to buy Allergan plc AGN in a $63 billion deal
- Lennar Corporation's LEN shares lost 6.2% after the company reported second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share of $1.30, lower than the year-ago quarter of $1.58 a share
- Shares of Xencor, Inc. XNCR gained 13.9% after the company announced that it would replace HFF, Inc. HF in the S&P SmallCap 600
- Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. USNA gained 7.6% after the company announced that it would replace Fidelity Southern LION in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Jul 1, 2019
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Free Stock Analysis Report Allergan plc (AGN): Free Stock Analysis Report Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION): Free Stock Analysis Report Lennar Corporation (LEN): Free Stock Analysis Report Xencor, Inc. (XNCR): Free Stock Analysis Report USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA): Free Stock Analysis Report HFF, Inc. (HF): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.