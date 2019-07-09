Company News For Jul 9, 2019

Quantcast

  • AZZ Inc.'s AZZ shares jumped 6% after the company reported first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings per share of $0.81, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.'s ITCI shares dropped 13.1% after the company announced mixed results from two Phase 3 clinical trials which evaluated lumateperone used to treat depressive episodes related to bipolar depression
  • Shares of Deutsche Bank DB lost 6.1% after the company announced plans to slash its workforce by 18,000 jobs by 2022 in order to enhance its profitability
  • Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc. CTST fell 22.5% after Health Canada issued a notice to the company which stated that its greenhouse facility in Ontario was non-complaint with a few regulations

