Company News For Jul 9, 2019

- AZZ Inc.'s AZZ shares jumped 6% after the company reported first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings per share of $0.81, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.'s ITCI shares dropped 13.1% after the company announced mixed results from two Phase 3 clinical trials which evaluated lumateperone used to treat depressive episodes related to bipolar depression
- Shares of Deutsche Bank DB lost 6.1% after the company announced plans to slash its workforce by 18,000 jobs by 2022 in order to enhance its profitability
- Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc. CTST fell 22.5% after Health Canada issued a notice to the company which stated that its greenhouse facility in Ontario was non-complaint with a few regulations
