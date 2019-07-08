Company News for Jul 8, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB OASM jumped 63.4% after the company reached an agreement with its largest shareholder Arwidsro regarding outstanding balances
- Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL shares surged 17.2% after the company reported that its preliminary passenger traffic for June increased 12.6% year over year
- Grifols S.A. GRFS shares gained 1,3% after the FDA approved its new drugXembify for the treatment of primary immunodeficiencies
- Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. DELL declined 1% following news that the company willshift substantial production capacity out of China
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportGol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Free Stock Analysis ReportDell Technologies Inc. (DELL): Free Stock Analysis ReportGrifols, S.A. (GRFS): Free Stock Analysis ReportOasmia Pharmaceutical AB (OASM): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.