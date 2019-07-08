Quantcast

Company News for Jul 8, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

  • Shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB OASM jumped 63.4% after the company reached an agreement with its largest shareholder Arwidsro regarding outstanding balances
  • Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL shares surged 17.2% after the company reported that its preliminary passenger traffic for June increased 12.6% year over year
  • Grifols S.A. GRFS shares gained 1,3% after the FDA approved its new drugXembify for the treatment of primary immunodeficiencies
  • Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. DELL declined 1% following news that the company willshift substantial production capacity out of China

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (OASM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: GOL , DELL , GRFS , OASM


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar