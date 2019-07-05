Quantcast

Company News for Jul 5, 2019

  • Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA surged 4.6% after the company announced it had delivered a record number of 95,200 cars in the second-quarter 2019
  • Symantec Corp.'s SYMC shares soared 13.6% following news that Broadcom Inc. AVGO is likely to make an offer for the company by mid-July
  • Canopy Growth Corp. CGC shares gained 2.5% after the company ousted its co-CEO Bruce Linton following weak quarterly results
  • Shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. OMN jumped 57.4% following news that Synthomer Plc has decided to acquire it for an enterprise value of $824 million

