Company News for Jul 5, 2019

- Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA surged 4.6% after the company announced it had delivered a record number of 95,200 cars in the second-quarter 2019
- Symantec Corp.'s SYMC shares soared 13.6% following news that Broadcom Inc. AVGO is likely to make an offer for the company by mid-July
- Canopy Growth Corp. CGC shares gained 2.5% after the company ousted its co-CEO Bruce Linton following weak quarterly results
- Shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. OMN jumped 57.4% following news that Synthomer Plc has decided to acquire it for an enterprise value of $824 million
