Company News For Jul 31, 2019

- Cummins Inc's CMI shares dropped 5.1% after the company reported second quarter earnings of $4.27 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.38.
- EMCOR Group, Inc.'s EME shares rose 0.9% after the company reported second quarter earnings of $1.49 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30.
- Shares of Sony Corporation SNE rose 4.4% as the company reported Q2 earnings of $1.08 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30 cents.
- Shares of Xerox Corporation XRX declined 3.4% after the company reported second quarter revenues of $2,289 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,321 million.
