Company News For Jul 30, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Mylan N.V.'s MYL shares gained 12.6% as the company reported second quarter earnings of $1.03 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents.
- Sanofi SNY shares rose 1.6% after the company reported second quarter earnings of 74 cents per American depositary share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents.
- Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company CTB fell 9.6% as the company reported Q2 earnings of $0.18 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51.
- Shares of Mercury General Corporation MCY declined 6.2% after the company reported second quarter earnings of $0.74 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91.
