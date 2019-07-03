Company News for Jul 3, 2019

Quantcast

  • Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL gained 1.3% after the company reported encouraging traffic figures for June
  • Shares of Amarin Corporation plc AMRN climbed 16% after the drugmaker raised its full-year revenue outlook and said it plans to double its sales force to market its new heart drug Vascepa
  • Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. HRS gained 4.28% after the aerospace and defense giant successfully completed an all-stock merger between Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies
  • Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP declined 2.66% after market sources said 8 million of the management services company's shares were offered by brokerage Jefferies at a discount

