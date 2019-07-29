Quantcast

Company News For Jul 29, 2019

  • McDonald's Corporation's MCD ) shares rose 0.5% as company reported second quarter revenues of $5,341.3 million surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,335 million.
  • Twitter, Inc.'s TWTR ) shares jumped 8.9% after the company reported second quarter earnings of $0.22 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18.
  • Shares of Phillips 66 PSX ) gained 0.7% as the company reported Q2 earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.70.
  • Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT ) slides 5.3% after the company reported second quarter 2019 revenues of $3.63 billion, lower than year ago quarter of $3.84 billion.

