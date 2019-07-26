Quantcast

Company News For Jul 26, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

  • Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA shares dipped 13.6% after the company reported second quarter 2019 loss per share of -$1.12, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of -$0.54
  • Dow Inc.'s DOW shares dropped 1.5% after the company reported second quarter 2019 revenues of $11,014 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11,301 million
  • Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL lost 5.1% after the company reported second quarter 2019 revenues of $4,305 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,333 million
  • Shares of Ford Motor Company F slid 7.5% afterthe company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $0.32, lower than the previous quarter's earnings of $0.44

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ford Motor Company (F): Free Stock Analysis Report

Dow Inc. (DOW): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: PYPL , TSLA , F , DOW


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar