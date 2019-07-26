Company News For Jul 26, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA shares dipped 13.6% after the company reported second quarter 2019 loss per share of -$1.12, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of -$0.54
- Dow Inc.'s DOW shares dropped 1.5% after the company reported second quarter 2019 revenues of $11,014 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11,301 million
- Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL lost 5.1% after the company reported second quarter 2019 revenues of $4,305 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,333 million
- Shares of Ford Motor Company F slid 7.5% afterthe company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $0.32, lower than the previous quarter's earnings of $0.44
