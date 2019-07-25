Quantcast

Company News for Jul 25, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

  • Shares of AT&T Inc. T rose 3.6% after the company's net phone subscriber growth outpaced forecasts
  • Facebook, Inc.'s FB shares gained 1.1% after the social networking giant beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90 with its quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share
  • Shares of Snap Inc. SNAP closed 18.8% higher after the company reported Q2 revenues of $388 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $356 million
  • United Parcel Service, Inc.'s UPS shares rose 8.7% after the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 with its quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share

Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Snap Inc. (SNAP): Free Stock Analysis Report

AT&T Inc. (T): Free Stock Analysis Report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




