Company News for Jul 25, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Shares of AT&T Inc. T rose 3.6% after the company's net phone subscriber growth outpaced forecasts
- Facebook, Inc.'s FB shares gained 1.1% after the social networking giant beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90 with its quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share
- Shares of Snap Inc. SNAP closed 18.8% higher after the company reported Q2 revenues of $388 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $356 million
- United Parcel Service, Inc.'s UPS shares rose 8.7% after the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 with its quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share
