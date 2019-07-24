Company News For Jul 24, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- The Coca-Cola Company's KO shares advanced 6.1% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $0.63, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62
- The Travelers Companies, Inc.'s TRV shares dropped 1.5% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $2.02, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27
- Shares of United Technologies Corporation UTX gained 1.5% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $2.20, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04
- Shares of Hasbro, Inc. HAS rose 10% afterthe company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $0.78, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51
