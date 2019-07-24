Quantcast

Company News For Jul 24, 2019

  • The Coca-Cola Company's KO shares advanced 6.1% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $0.63, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62
  • The Travelers Companies, Inc.'s TRV shares dropped 1.5% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $2.02, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27
  • Shares of United Technologies Corporation UTX gained 1.5% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $2.20, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04
  • Shares of Hasbro, Inc. HAS rose 10% afterthe company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $0.78, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




