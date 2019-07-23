Company News For Jul 23, 2019

Quantcast

By Zacks Equity Research,

  • Halliburton Company's HAL shares advanced 9.2% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $0.35, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30
  • Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM shares dropped 0.9% after the company reported fiscal fourth quarter 2019 loss per share of -$0.41, compared to earnings of $0.82 a share in the previous quarter
  • Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation RL lost 2.6% after the company announced that its Brand Group President Valerie Hermann would leave the company by the end of September
  • Shares of Peak Resorts, Inc. SKIS rose more than 100% afterthe company entered into an agreement with Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN to be acquired by the latter for $11 per share in cash

Referenced Symbols: CALM , SKIS , MTN , HAL , RL


Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












