Company News For Jul 23, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Halliburton Company's HAL shares advanced 9.2% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $0.35, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM shares dropped 0.9% after the company reported fiscal fourth quarter 2019 loss per share of -$0.41, compared to earnings of $0.82 a share in the previous quarter
- Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation RL lost 2.6% after the company announced that its Brand Group President Valerie Hermann would leave the company by the end of September
- Shares of Peak Resorts, Inc. SKIS rose more than 100% afterthe company entered into an agreement with Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN to be acquired by the latter for $11 per share in cash
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM): Free Stock Analysis Report Peak Resorts, Inc. (SKIS): Free Stock Analysis Report Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN): Free Stock Analysis Report Halliburton Company (HAL): Free Stock Analysis Report Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.