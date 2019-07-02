Company News for Jul 2, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Shares of The Boeing Co. BA declined 2.1% following news that federal prosecutors have subpoenaed records related to 787 Dreamliner production in South Carolina
- Genesee & Wyoming Inc. GWR shares surged 8.9% after it agreed to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP BIP for $8.4 billion
- Pfizer Inc. PFE shares gained 1% after successful Phase 4 clinical trials of one of an eczema treatment for babies between 3 months and two years of age
- Shares of Coty Inc. COTY plunged 13.5% after it declared that it will incur $160 million in additional costs and a $3 charge for intangible asset impairment for its turnaround plan
