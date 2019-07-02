Quantcast

Company News for Jul 2, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research,

  • Shares of The Boeing Co. BA declined 2.1% following news that federal prosecutors have subpoenaed records related to 787 Dreamliner production in South Carolina
  • Genesee & Wyoming Inc. GWR shares surged 8.9% after it agreed to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP BIP for $8.4 billion
  • Pfizer Inc. PFE shares gained 1% after successful Phase 4 clinical trials of one of an eczema treatment for babies between 3 months and two years of age
  • Shares of Coty Inc. COTY plunged 13.5% after it declared that it will incur $160 million in additional costs and a $3 charge for intangible asset impairment for its turnaround plan

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




