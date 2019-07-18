Quantcast

Company News for Jul 18, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

  • Shares of Abbott Laboratories ABT climbed 3.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.82, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80
  • LM Ericsson ERIC shares plunged 11% after posting second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.06, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny
  • U.S. Bancorp's USB shares gained 2.2% after the company posted second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.09, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07
  • Shares of Textron Inc. TXT plummeted 9.5% after the company posted second-quarter 2019 revenues of $3,227 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,359 million

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

U.S. Bancorp (USB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ericsson (ERIC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: USB , ABT , ERIC , TXT


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar