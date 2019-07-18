Company News for Jul 18, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Shares of Abbott Laboratories ABT climbed 3.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.82, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80
- LM Ericsson ERIC shares plunged 11% after posting second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.06, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny
- U.S. Bancorp's USB shares gained 2.2% after the company posted second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.09, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07
- Shares of Textron Inc. TXT plummeted 9.5% after the company posted second-quarter 2019 revenues of $3,227 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,359 million
