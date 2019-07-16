Company News for Jul 16, 2019

Quantcast

  • Shares of Symantec Corp. SYMC plunged 10.7% following news that the company has given up its bid to acquire Broadcom Inc. AVGO
  • Galapagos NV's GLPG shares jumped 17.2% following news that Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD has decided to invest $5.1 billion to raise its stake in the company
  • The Boeing Co. BA shares declined 1% after American Airlines Group Inc. AAL decided to remove the troubled 737 MAX from its fleet through early November
  • Shares of Uniti Group Inc. UNIT plummeted 4.5% following news the company is yet to resolve its lease issue, which led to Windstream's bankruptcy

