Company News for Jul 16, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Shares of Symantec Corp. SYMC plunged 10.7% following news that the company has given up its bid to acquire Broadcom Inc. AVGO
- Galapagos NV's GLPG shares jumped 17.2% following news that Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD has decided to invest $5.1 billion to raise its stake in the company
- The Boeing Co. BA shares declined 1% after American Airlines Group Inc. AAL decided to remove the troubled 737 MAX from its fleet through early November
- Shares of Uniti Group Inc. UNIT plummeted 4.5% following news the company is yet to resolve its lease issue, which led to Windstream's bankruptcy
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report Symantec Corporation (SYMC): Free Stock Analysis Report Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report Galapagos NV (GLPG): Free Stock Analysis Report Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD): Free Stock Analysis Report Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. (UNIT): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.