Company News for Jul 15, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Shares of Illumina Inc. ILMN plunged 16.1% after the company declared that its revenue for the second-quarter 2019 will be negatively impacted by around $50 million due to several operational and marketing weaknesses
- Milacron Holdings Corp.'s MCRN shares jumped 23.8% after plastics manufacturer Hillenbrand Inc. HI decided to acquire the former in a $2 billion cash and stock deal
- Johnson & Johnson JNJ shares plummeted 4.2% following news that the U.S. Justice Department is initiating a criminal investigation related to public information about potential cancer risk of its baby talcum powder
- Shares of Accenture plc ACN rose 0.8% after the company appointedJulie Sweet as its new chief executive officer and elevated David Rowland as executive chairman
