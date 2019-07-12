Company News for Jul 12, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Shares of Cigna Corporation CI rose 9.2% after the Trump administration decided to scrap its drug rebate plan
- Delta Air Lines, Inc.'s DAL shares increased 1.2% after the air transportation provider reported 8.7% revenue growth to $12.5 billion in Q2 from a year ago
- Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY dropped 3% after the home goods retailer reported hefty losses because of $401 million in impairment charges in the fiscal first-quarter
- Fastenal Company's FAST shares dropped 2.9% after its Q2 earnings of $0.36 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share
