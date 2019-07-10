Company News For Jul 10, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- PepsiCo, Inc.'s PEP shares declined 0.6% after the company reported second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share of $1.54, lower than $1.61 a share in the year ago quarter
- Piper Jaffray Companies' PJC shares dropped 0.8% after the company announced that it would buy Sandler O'Neill in a deal valued $485 million
- Shares of Etsy, Inc. ETSY gained 4.5% after the company announced plans to offer free shipping to customers with orders worth at least $35
- Shares of WD-40 Company WDFC fell 0.3% after the company reported third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share of $1.30, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22
