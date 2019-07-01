Company News for Jul 1, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Shares of Constellation Brands Inc. STZ climbed 4.6% after posting first quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.21, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07
- NIKE Inc. NKE shares increased 0.4% after reporting fourth quarter fiscal 2019 revenues of $10,184 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,154 million
- Apple Inc. AAPL shares declined 0.9% following news that its long-time design chief Jony Ive was quitting the company
- Shares of Pfizer Inc. PFE dropped 0.3% following news that its experimental gene therapy for a rare muscle disease was showing several side effects
