Company News For Aug 9, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research,

  • Cardinal Health, Inc.'s CAH shares gained 2.7% after the company reported fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share of $1.11, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93
  • Kontoor Brands, Inc.'s KTB shares gained 14.3% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $0.96, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68
  • Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH gained 2% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $1.30, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26
  • Shares of Viacom Inc. VIAB rose 3.7% afterthe company reported third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share of $1.20, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06

