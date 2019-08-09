Company News For Aug 9, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Cardinal Health, Inc.'s CAH shares gained 2.7% after the company reported fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share of $1.11, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93
- Kontoor Brands, Inc.'s KTB shares gained 14.3% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $0.96, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68
- Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH gained 2% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $1.30, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26
- Shares of Viacom Inc. VIAB rose 3.7% afterthe company reported third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share of $1.20, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06
