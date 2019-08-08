Company News for Aug 8, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- The Walt Disney Company's DIS shares dipped 4.96% after the company reported third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share of $1.35, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76
- CVS Health Corporation's CVS shares gained 7.5% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $1.89, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70
- Shares of Capri Holdings Limited CPRI gained 3.1% after the company reported first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings per share of $0.95, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90
- Shares of Office Depot, Inc. ODP rose 0.6% afterthe company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $0.07, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05
