Company News for Aug 7, 2019

  • Shares of Mastercard Incorporated MA rose 3.1% after the financial services company said that it would purchase most of the corporate services businesses of Nordic-based payment service provider Nets group for about $3.19 billion.
  • Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN gained 0.2% after the biotechnology company reported quarterly earnings of $6.02 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.42.
  • Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. SEAS lost 1.4% after its Q2 revenues of $405.99 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.15%
  • Shares of Dean Foods Company DF dropped 36.5% after the dairy products manufacturing company reported quarterly loss of $0.36 per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09.

