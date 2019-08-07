Company News for Aug 7, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Shares of Mastercard Incorporated MA rose 3.1% after the financial services company said that it would purchase most of the corporate services businesses of Nordic-based payment service provider Nets group for about $3.19 billion.
- Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN gained 0.2% after the biotechnology company reported quarterly earnings of $6.02 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.42.
- Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. SEAS lost 1.4% after its Q2 revenues of $405.99 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.15%
- Shares of Dean Foods Company DF dropped 36.5% after the dairy products manufacturing company reported quarterly loss of $0.36 per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09.
