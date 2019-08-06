Quantcast

Company News For Aug 6, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

  • Allergan plc's AGN shares dipped 0.2% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $4.38, lower than $4.42 a share in the year ago quarter
  • Energizer Holdings, Inc.'s ENR shares lost 3.7% after the company reported third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share of $0.37, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47
  • Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company EPC lost 4.7% after the company reported third quarter fiscal 2019 revenues of $609 million, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $614 million
  • Shares of Mallinckrodt plc MNK fell 2.1% afterthe company reported second quarter 2019 revenues of $823 million, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $824 million

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Allergan plc (AGN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Mallinckrodt public limited company (MNK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ENR , EPC , AGN , MNK


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar