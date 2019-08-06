Company News For Aug 6, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Allergan plc's AGN shares dipped 0.2% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $4.38, lower than $4.42 a share in the year ago quarter
- Energizer Holdings, Inc.'s ENR shares lost 3.7% after the company reported third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share of $0.37, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47
- Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company EPC lost 4.7% after the company reported third quarter fiscal 2019 revenues of $609 million, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $614 million
- Shares of Mallinckrodt plc MNK fell 2.1% afterthe company reported second quarter 2019 revenues of $823 million, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $824 million
