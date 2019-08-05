Company News For Aug 5, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Exxon Mobil Corporation's XOM shares dipped 1% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $0.73, lower than $0.92 a share in the year ago quarter
- Newell Brands Inc.'s NWL shares gained 14.2% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $0.45, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36
- Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR gained 6.1% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $0.71, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67
- Shares of Aphria Inc. APHA surged 41% afterthe company reported fourth quarter fiscal 2019 revenues of $96 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74 million
