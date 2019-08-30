Company News for Aug 30, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Shares of Tech Data Corporation TECD rose 15.7% after its Q2 earnings of $2.69 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33.
- Shares of Dollar General Corporation DG rose 10.7% after its Q2 earnings of $1.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1%.
- Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY dropped 8% after its revenues of $9.54 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.
- Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR shed 1.9% after the company narrowed its sales guidance for fiscal 2019.
