Company News for Aug 29, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Shares of Tiffany & Co. TIF rose 3% after the company posted second-quarter earnings of $1.12 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company's HPE shares rose 3.4% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings of 45 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents
- Brown-Forman Corporation's BF.A shares slid 0.2% after the company reported revenues of $766 million missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%
- Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. DY rose 8.7% after the company posted second-quarter earnings of $1.09 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): Free Stock Analysis Report Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY): Free Stock Analysis Report Tiffany & Co. (TIF): Free Stock Analysis Report Brown Forman Corporation (BF.A): Get Free Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.