Company News for Aug 29, 2019

  • Shares of Tiffany & Co. TIF rose 3% after the company posted second-quarter earnings of $1.12 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company's HPE  shares rose 3.4% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings of 45 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents
  • Brown-Forman Corporation's BF.A shares slid 0.2% after the company reported revenues of $766 million missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%
  • Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. DY rose 8.7% after the company posted second-quarter earnings of $1.09 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84

