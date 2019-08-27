Company News for Aug 27, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Shares of Amgen Inc. AMGN rose 3.2% after the company announced agreement to buy Otzela, a subsidiary of Celgene Corp. CELG
- Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI fell 8.3% after it announced sell of its software solutions business to data company Syncsort
- Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND plunged 5.6% following the announcement that KFC will start testing its plant-based chicken in an Atlanta restaurant
- SRC Energy Inc. SRCI and PDC Energy, Inc.'s PDCE shares rose more than 12% and 17%, respectively, following the announcement of merger in a deal worth $1.7 billion
