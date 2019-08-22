Company News for Aug 22, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Shares of Home Depot HD gained 1.5% after the home improvement company's Q2 2019 earnings of $3.17 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%.
- Shares of The Boeing Company BA added 2.5% after it announced on Aug 20 that it will hire more staff to deliver the grounded 737 MAX aircraft backlogs.
- Shares of Microsoft Corporation MSFT increased 1.1% after it announced a partnership with Nvidia to improve Minecraft earlier this week.
- Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA shed 2.2% after Walmart slammed the carmaker's solar-energy unit with a lawsuit claiming its solar panels caught fire at 7 Walmart stores.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Free Stock Analysis Report Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.