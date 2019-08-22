Quantcast

Company News for Aug 22, 2019

  • Shares of Home Depot HD gained 1.5% after the home improvement company's Q2 2019 earnings of $3.17 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%.
  • Shares of The Boeing Company BA added 2.5% after it announced on Aug 20 that it will hire more staff to deliver the grounded 737 MAX aircraft backlogs.
  • Shares of Microsoft Corporation MSFT increased 1.1% after it announced a partnership with Nvidia to improve Minecraft earlier this week.
  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA shed 2.2% after Walmart slammed the carmaker's solar-energy unit with a lawsuit claiming its solar panels caught fire at 7 Walmart stores.

