Company News For Aug 21, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research,

  • Kohl's Corporation's KSS shares fell 6.9% after the company reported second quarter fiscal 2019 revenues of $4,430 million, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,455 million
  • Medtronic plc's MDT shares gained 2.6% after the company reported first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings per share of $1.26, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18
  • Shares of Baidu, Inc. BIDU rallied 4.3% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $1.47, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.94
  • Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT fell 15.2% afterthe company announced that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not approve its newest treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

