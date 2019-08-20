Quantcast

Company News For Aug 20, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research

  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.'s EL shares gained 12.5% after the company reported fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share of $0.64, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc.'s PANW shares lost 0.6% after the company announced that its executive vice president of worldwide sales, Dave Peranich was stepping down from his post
  • Shares of Weibo Corporation WB rallied 14.1% after the company reported second quarter 2019 earnings per share of $0.68, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63
  • Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. FULC rose 21.2% afterthe company announced the initiation of Phase 2b clinical trial of losmapimod for FSHD

