Company News For Aug 19, 2019

- Deere & Company's DE shares gained 3.8% after the company reported third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share of $2.71, higher than $2.59 a share in the year ago quarter
- Applied Materials, Inc.'s AMAT shares lost 1.1% after the company reported third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share of $0.74, lower than $1.20 a share in the year ago quarter
- Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA rallied 7.3% after the company reported second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings per share of $1.24, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15
- Shares of Dillard's, Inc. DDS fell 2.3% afterthe company reported second quarter fiscal 2019 loss per share of -$1.74, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.66
