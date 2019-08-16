Company News For Aug 16, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA gained 3% after the e-commerce company's fiscal first-quarter earnings beat analyst estimates.
- Shares of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. JCP climbed 2.2% after the company posted a lesser-than-expected quarterly loss of $0.18 per share.
- Shares of the General Electric Company GE shed 11.3% after Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos stated that the company had accounting problems worth $38 billion.
- Shares of Bank of America Corporation BAC lost 0.6% after long term U.S. bond yields fell below 2%.
