Quantcast

Company News For Aug 16, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

  • Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA gained 3% after the e-commerce company's fiscal first-quarter earnings beat analyst estimates.
  • Shares of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. JCP climbed 2.2% after the company posted a lesser-than-expected quarterly loss of $0.18 per share.
  • Shares of the General Electric Company GE shed 11.3% after Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos stated that the company had accounting problems worth $38 billion.
  • Shares of Bank of America Corporation BAC lost 0.6% after long term U.S. bond yields fell below 2%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Free Stock Analysis Report

General Electric Company (GE): Free Stock Analysis Report

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: BAC , BABA , GE , JCP


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar