Company News For Aug 15, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Wayfair Inc.'s W shares plummeted 10.4% after the company decided to offer $750 million of new debt
- Mylan N.V. MYL tumbled 8.5% after two U.S. lawmakers want more proof from the compny over alleged drug pricing probe
- Macy's Inc.'s M shares plunged 13.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.28, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45
- Shares of CAE Inc. CAE declined 5% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.18, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20
