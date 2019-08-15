Quantcast

Company News For Aug 15, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

  • Wayfair Inc.'s W shares plummeted 10.4% after the company decided to offer $750 million of new debt
  • Mylan N.V. MYL tumbled 8.5% after two U.S. lawmakers want more proof from the compny over alleged drug pricing probe
  • Macy's Inc.'s M shares plunged 13.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.28, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45
  • Shares of CAE Inc. CAE declined 5% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.18, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wayfair Inc. (W): Free Stock Analysis Report

CAE Inc (CAE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Mylan N.V. (MYL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Macy's, Inc. (M): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: W , CAE , MYL , M


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar