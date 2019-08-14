Company News For Aug 14, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Genworth Financial Inc.'s GNW shares jumped 15.8% after the company entered into an agreement with Brookfield Business Partners LP to sell a majority stake in Genworth MI Canada for around $1.8 billion
- JD.com Inc. JD soared 12.9% after reporting second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.33, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09
- Viacom Inc.'s VIAB shares gained 2.4% after the company entered into an all-stock merger deal with media giant CBS Corp. CBS
- Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd. GDS surged 6% after posting second-quarter 2019 adjusted loss per share of $0.11, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.14
